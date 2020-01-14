Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.28.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

