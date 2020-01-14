Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

NDLS stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

