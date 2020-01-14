Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSBI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

MSBI stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $694.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.37. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.30%. Equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $72,527.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,622 shares of company stock worth $3,341,842 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

