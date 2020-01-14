UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oddo Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 2,268 ($29.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion and a PE ratio of 903.23.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

