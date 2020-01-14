NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NH stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NantHealth stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.08% of NantHealth worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

