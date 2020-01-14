Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target (down previously from GBX 3,125 ($41.11)) on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON:ABDP opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.49) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,227.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,405.37. The company has a market cap of $468.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64. Ab Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

In related news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total value of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

