FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Aegis began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

SNAP stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $190,153.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,806.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,604,180 shares of company stock valued at $37,861,019 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

