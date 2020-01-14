Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

