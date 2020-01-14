Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Snap Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Snap Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Decreased by US Capital Advisors
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Decreased by US Capital Advisors
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc Boosted by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Raised by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Raised by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report