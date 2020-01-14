FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.05 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 128,916 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

