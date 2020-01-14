FY2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Boosted by Analyst

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,097,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,156,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,633,000 after buying an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after buying an additional 71,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

