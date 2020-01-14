Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will earn $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

MSFT stock opened at $163.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.