FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) Raised by Analyst

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$464.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.05 million.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.