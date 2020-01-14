FY2020 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $52.87 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.