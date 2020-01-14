FY2020 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Inc Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GMED)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $52.87 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 948.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Snap Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Snap Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Decreased by US Capital Advisors
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Decreased by US Capital Advisors
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc Boosted by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Raised by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Raised by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report