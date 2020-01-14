FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Piper Sandler

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $9.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. PVH has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 580.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 111.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.