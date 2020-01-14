Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of PHR opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,827,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

