UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.12 Per Share

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.11. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $213.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.69. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,627 shares of company stock worth $335,809. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

