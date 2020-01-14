FY2020 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered by DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

WD-40 stock opened at $185.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 10,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

