Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of FC opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a PE ratio of -462.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.