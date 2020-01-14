Head-To-Head Review: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

44.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.54% 10.73% 1.38% Sierra Bancorp 25.98% 11.95% 1.35%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $105.22 million 5.71 $32.62 million $2.33 18.99 Sierra Bancorp $123.20 million 3.50 $29.68 million $1.92 14.67

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.