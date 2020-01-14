Financial Comparison: CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) vs. Guaranty Bancshares (NYSE:GNTY)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CIT Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CIT Group and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.27 billion 1.29 $447.10 million $4.04 11.07 Guaranty Bancshares $103.76 million 3.61 $20.60 million $1.85 17.56

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 15.11% 8.99% 1.00% Guaranty Bancshares 21.56% 10.16% 1.10%

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CIT Group pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CIT Group beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

