Contrasting Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Kidoz (NYSE:KDOZF)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 0.61% 4.96% 0.70% Kidoz -68.61% -9.95% -9.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $10.79 billion 1.43 -$17.65 million ($0.09) -804.00 Kidoz $110,000.00 204.08 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 1 1 7 0 2.67 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $75.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Kidoz on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

