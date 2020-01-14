Comparing Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) & MAXIMUS (NASDAQ:MMS)

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MAXIMUS pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MAXIMUS has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Collectors Universe and MAXIMUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 15.24% 62.90% 29.40% MAXIMUS 8.34% 21.09% 14.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Collectors Universe and MAXIMUS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $72.45 million 2.95 $9.98 million N/A N/A MAXIMUS $2.89 billion 1.68 $240.82 million $3.72 20.32

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe.

Volatility and Risk

Collectors Universe has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Collectors Universe and MAXIMUS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A MAXIMUS 0 2 0 0 2.00

MAXIMUS has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats MAXIMUS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

