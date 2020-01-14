Comparing Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR)

Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Pensare Acquisition alerts:

Pensare Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition N/A -199.90% -1.33% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Kaleyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition N/A N/A $990,000.00 N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pensare Acquisition and Kaleyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.83%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Pensare Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Pensare Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Pensare Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Pensare Acquisition

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Pensare Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Pensare Sponsor Group, LLC.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Pensare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.