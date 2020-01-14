Contrasting Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) & Mexus Gold US (NASDAQ:MXSG)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

This table compares Pan American Silver and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $784.49 million 5.88 $10.29 million $0.39 56.38 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.27 million N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 2 4 0 2.67 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 2.51% 4.09% 2.94% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -235.13%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, La Arena, Shahuindo, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property covering 6900 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.