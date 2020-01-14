$500.75 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $500.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $519.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

REGI opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.39. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 76.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

