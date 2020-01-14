Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOMO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

