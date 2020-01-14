Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of BMA stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,462,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.