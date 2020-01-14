ValuEngine Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Sell

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE EURN opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $385,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $467,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

