Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 230,698 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 25.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 133,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

