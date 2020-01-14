BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to “Strong-Buy”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Stephens began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $145.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.