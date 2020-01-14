BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to “Strong-Buy”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Stephens began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.
LHCG opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $145.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
