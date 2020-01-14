BidaskClub Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Buy

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

LITE stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

