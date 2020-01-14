Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

