Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Sell

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $185.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 80.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 33.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

