Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

