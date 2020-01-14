International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on INSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 921.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

