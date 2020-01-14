Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $62,173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Marriott International by 809.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

