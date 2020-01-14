BidaskClub Downgrades InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) to Hold

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INWK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of INWK stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 46.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 256,375 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 53.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InnerWorkings in the third quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

