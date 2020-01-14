BidaskClub Downgrades Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Hold

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $410.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

