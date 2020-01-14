Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Hold

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $185.47 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,478,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $876,365,000 after purchasing an additional 640,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,555,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,876,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.