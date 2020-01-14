International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Bancshares by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 914,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,495,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.