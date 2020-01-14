BidaskClub Upgrades GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to “Hold”

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average of $131.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $45,611,850 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,204.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

