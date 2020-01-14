Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of GOGO opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

