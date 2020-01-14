First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $598,164.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 219,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

