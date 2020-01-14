Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FOSL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.