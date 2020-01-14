Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average is $193.39. Facebook has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

