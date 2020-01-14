Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

