Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

EQBK stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $441.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.51. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

