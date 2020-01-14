Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

