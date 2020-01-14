Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EFSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.72.
In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after buying an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
