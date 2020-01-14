Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFSC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $48.72.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after buying an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

