Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Dermira alerts:

DERM opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Dermira has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 216,449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.